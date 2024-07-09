Margao: Heavy Showers Leave Seraulim, Mungul, & Dramapur Waterlogged

Margao: Salcete escaped the brunt of the heavy showers and flood-like situations witnessed in the hinterland talukas in the last two days, but a number of areas were left waterlogged, including Seraulim, Mungul, and Dramapur etc.

Though there were no major untoward monsoon-related incidents in the last two days, the Margao fire brigade was on its toes, attending to fire and emergency calls.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall On Parts Of Goa

The Seraulim subway was completely submerged with floodwater, and the water could be seen meters away on the approach road to the underpass. Waste was also strewn along the approach road, with locals suspecting it to be the handiwork of people taking the subway route.

Dramapur: The talathi, along with other officials, rushed to Dramapur after water rose dangerously around a house. While the flooding was attributed to blockage of the waterway, the authorities made a plea to the inmates of the house to move to a safe place as a precautionary measure.

Comba-Margao: The low-lying areas of Comba along the ring road were inundated by floodwaters. A car was partly submerged under the waters, even as the water rose to a dangerous level, disrupting normal life in the area.

Margao Fire Officer Gill D’Sa informed that the fire and emergency services have attended around 8-10 calls regarding fallen trees.