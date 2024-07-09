 Goa: Flooding Disrupts Traffic On Ponda-Dabal Route For 20 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Flooding Disrupts Traffic On Ponda-Dabal Route For 20 Hours

Goa: Flooding Disrupts Traffic On Ponda-Dabal Route For 20 Hours

As a result, traffic on the Ponda-Dabal route was diverted via Dharbandora. The route was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon after the water level receded.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image

Ponda: Traffic on the Ponda-Dabal route was disrupted for about 20 hours as a stretch of road was flooded at Nirankal-Ponda due to a rise in the level of the Dudhsagar River.

As a result, traffic on the Ponda-Dabal route was diverted via Dharbandora. The route was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon after the water level receded. Elsewhere, the road leading to Davkon village in Dharbandoda was also flooded from Sunday evening till Monday morning.

Read Also
Goa: Kala Academy Faces Waterlogging Issues Amid Heavy Rains
article-image

Problems Being Faced By Motorists

Motorists in the village were forced to park their vehicles near the bridge on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the water level receded and traffic resumed on the road. A police team under the guidance of Police Inspector Sagun Sawant was deployed to monitor the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Margao: Heavy Showers Leave Seraulim, Mungul, & Dramapur Waterlogged

Margao: Heavy Showers Leave Seraulim, Mungul, & Dramapur Waterlogged

Goa: Flooding Disrupts Traffic On Ponda-Dabal Route For 20 Hours

Goa: Flooding Disrupts Traffic On Ponda-Dabal Route For 20 Hours

Goa: Kala Academy Faces Waterlogging Issues Amid Heavy Rains

Goa: Kala Academy Faces Waterlogging Issues Amid Heavy Rains

Goa: Local MLA Viresh Borkar Inspects Mudslide Damage In Curca, Calls for Immediate Action

Goa: Local MLA Viresh Borkar Inspects Mudslide Damage In Curca, Calls for Immediate Action

Goa's Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides Kill 5, Major Traffic Jams & Floodings Reported

Goa's Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides Kill 5, Major Traffic Jams & Floodings Reported