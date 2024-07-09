Goa: Flooding Disrupts Traffic On Ponda-Dabal Route For 20 Hours

Ponda: Traffic on the Ponda-Dabal route was disrupted for about 20 hours as a stretch of road was flooded at Nirankal-Ponda due to a rise in the level of the Dudhsagar River.

As a result, traffic on the Ponda-Dabal route was diverted via Dharbandora. The route was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon after the water level receded. Elsewhere, the road leading to Davkon village in Dharbandoda was also flooded from Sunday evening till Monday morning.

Problems Being Faced By Motorists

Motorists in the village were forced to park their vehicles near the bridge on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the water level receded and traffic resumed on the road. A police team under the guidance of Police Inspector Sagun Sawant was deployed to monitor the situation.