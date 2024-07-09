 Goa: Kala Academy Faces Waterlogging Issues Amid Heavy Rains
One of the workers said that water accumulation has been a recurring issue during the rains. “We are clearing the water now but in the next five minutes it will be back,” he said.

Panaji: The recently renovated Kala Academy is struggling to handle the heavy rains, leaving the premises waterlogged. The black box theatre was one of the prime areas affected with workers rushing to clear the water.

One of the workers said that water accumulation has been a recurring issue during the rains. “We are clearing the water now but in the next five minutes it will be back,” he said.

Several places including Campal, Mala, Bhatulem, St Inez, and Miramar witnessed waterlogging after just two days of heavy rains.

Not too long ago, on May 20 the iconic structure reported leaks during the ongoing pre-monsoon rains. The Dinanath Mangeshkar auditorium began to leak during a performance of the Konkani tiatr ‘Girgirem’.

