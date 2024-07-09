Goa: Local MLA Viresh Borkar Inspects Mudslide Damage In Curca, Calls for Immediate Action

Old Goa: A number of residents in Curca were affected as mud used for landfilling activity gushed into their homes and also on to the road.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the heavy downpour brought mud along with the sludge into the houses of the Curca locals as well as the road.

In fact, a compound wall belonging to one of the locals collapsed under the weight of the sludge and it gushed into their home forcing the family to shift elsewhere. The mud and sludge also covered a portion of the road making it difficult for the vehicles to travel along.

Local MLA Viresh Borkar rushed to the site along with Tiswadi Mamlatdar Kaushik Dessai for an inspection of the incident. Later speaking to reporters, MLA Borkar informed that he had complained about the landfilling in January but no action was taken to ensure that the mud used for landfilling was removed.

Meanwhile, a JCB machine and labourers were deployed at the affected area to remove the mud and sludge.