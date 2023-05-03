Margao-Benaulim set to get facelift ahead of SCO meet | File

The entire stretch of road from Margao wholesale fish market to Benaulim is set to get a facelift. Bushes and thick growth of vegetation may just disappear. Illegal hawkers and beggars may not be found anymore along the Margao-Benaulim road.

Non-functioning streetlight lamps on the entire route may be a thing of the past. Advertisement boards on electric poles are all set to be brought down and the wholesale fish market road may be free from vehicular parking from Tuesday.

Goa hosts SCO meeting at Taj Exotica, Benaulim

Reason? Goa is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting of Foreign Ministers scheduled at Taj Exotica, Benaulim on May 4-5 and the administration has decided to remove the eyesore all along the stretch from the wholesale fish market to Benaulim on a war footing.

Secretary Protocol, Sanjit Rodrigues personally descended on the ground in Margao with top officials, including police, traffic, Margao municipality, Electricity, Sewerage, PWD, roads on Monday to take stock of the situation and review the arrangements ahead of the conference.

Rodrigues was heard virtually setting deadlines on the representatives heading various departments to put their heart and soul to ensure that the work is completed ahead of the arrival of the Foreign Ministers.

After a joint inspection by the agencies, deadlines have been set to execute and complete the work on priority. It has been decided to hot mix the stretch of road from Seraulim Junction to KFC point and up to Old Market Circle. Cleaning of medians from Wholesale Fish market to KFC point and up to Old Market Circle is also proposed.

Proper illumination of the entire stretch of road from Wholesale Fish Market to Hotel Taj Exotica has been okayed. Trimming of bushes along the roadside and pruning of branches of trees protruding towards the road from Seraulim junction to KFC towards Old Market Circle up to Hotel Taj Exotica will also be taken up.

It has been decided to stop road digging work in progress at Mungul opposite Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chapel from May 2-6 and restore the road surface. Speed breakers are all set to get a fresh coat of paint while illegal hawkers will be banned from Seraulim Junction to the KTC road and right up to the greenhouse, junction, Colva to Hotel Taj Exotica.

Stretch may soon be free from waste

The entire stretch of the road from Margao to Benaulim may get cleared of the waste dumped along the road.

Similarly, instructions have been issued to maintain the Benaulim beach clean.

The District Collector, South has been directed by the State administration to call a meeting with the Goa Waste Management Corporation to ensure the entire stretch which forms the route of the Foreign Ministers is kept free from garbage.

South District Magistrate issues prohibitory orders near venue:

South Goa District Magistrate Asvin Chandru on Monday issued prohibitory orders, banning the movement of general public and closure of shacks and other water sports activities on the beach around the immediate vicinity of Taj Exotica, Benaulim.

The order issued under section 144 of the CrPC has further prohibited the flying of drones up to two km radius around the Taj Exotica, Benaulim.

The Magistrate’s order will come into force from May 2 and will remain in force till May 6 up to 11 pm and has been issued as part of the safety and security measures which are required to be taken during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of Foreign Ministers to be held in Goa at Taj Exotica, Benaulim on May 4-5.

In fact, the police and the authorities have already got the water sports operators operating on the Benaulim beach to shift their operations beyond 500 metres from both sides of Taj Exotica.