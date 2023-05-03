Goa: 3 tourists rescued from drowning following water-sports mishaps at Palolem beach | Pixabay

A Tamil Nadu holidayer-duo had a narrow escape over the weekend after their kayak was trapped on jutting rocks at Palolem beach, before they were rescued by Drishti lifesavers.

The trapped kayakers, who were in their early 20s, called out for help, after which a lifesaver rushed to the site and managed to extricate the duo from the treacherous rocks.

A double rescue was also reported at the Miramar beach, where two men in their early 20s, both residents of Rajasthan, were swimming in the water when a sudden wave knocked them out, pulling them into the deeper sections.

Drishti lifesavers found them struggling to swim back to the shore.

They immediately rushed to the rescue, using an inflatable tube to secure the two men back to the shore.

At Majorda beach, a 27-year-old man from Jharkhand was riding a jet-ski along with a water-sports operator when it suddenly overturned in the water, putting him in a difficult situation. A Drishti lifesaver stationed on the beach rescued the man and brought him back to shore on a rescue jet-ski, while the water-sports operator was assisted by one of his colleagues.

Along the Calangute, Baga, and Colva beach fronts, five children were reported missing and were traced and reunited with their parents due to quick intervention by Drishti lifesavers.

The youngest of the missing persons was a three-and-a-half-year-old boy from Bicholim, while the oldest was a five-year-old.