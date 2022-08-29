Legal Metrology Department logs 43 cases in massive drive across Goa

Photo: Twitter Image

A massive drive was conducted by the Department of Legal Metrology across Goa on Sunday ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival concerning the use of weight and measures including measuring instruments, besides packaged commodities under the provision of Legal Metrology Act 2009, read with Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

A total of 43 cases, including 23 packaged commodities cases and 20 enforcement cases, were booked across Goa.

Packaged Commodities cases involved non-declaration of the mandatory declaration on firecrackers, Bluetooth speakers, mobile accessories packages and dry fruit packages. Enforcement cases involved the usage of unverified weighing instruments in delivering essential commodities and peg measures.

Around 15 cases were booked in South Zone-I comprising Salcete and Mormugao taluka by Bhupendra Dessai, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Margao-I, Azen Rodrigues, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Margao-II, Vikas Kandolkar, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Vasco, under the supervision of Nitin P Purushan, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology, South Zone-I.

A total of 18 cases (13 PC cases and 5 Enforcement cases) were booked in the North Zone comprising Pernem, Bardez, Bicholim and Sattari talukas by Rajesh Vengurlekar, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Mapusa-I, Siddesh V Shirgaonkar, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Mapusa-II, Keshavraj Govenkar, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Pernem, Aditya Parab, Inspector, Legal Metrology Bicholim, under the supervision of Gulam A Gulburg, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology, North Zone.

Eleven cases (7 PC cases and 4 Enforcement cases) were booked in the Central Zone comprising Tiswadi and Ponda talukas booked by Satish Gawas, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Panaji, Rajat Karapurkar, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Ponda-I, Vikas Kandolkar, Inspector, Legal Metrology, Ponda-II, under the supervision of Demu N Mapari, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology, Central Zone.

The raids were carried out under the guidance of Prasad S Shirodkar, Controller, Legal Metrology and Arun N Panchwadkar, Assistant Controller (Packaged Commodities).

Sudhir Gaonkar, Lakshideep Dessai, Devdatt Bandekar, Arun Gawas, Keval Dessai, Mahadev Dhargalkar, Dattakaumar Shet, Tukaram Kudalkar, Pranesh Naik, Vivek Wadkar, Gurunath Naik, Sandeep Kurtarkar, all staff of Legal Metrology Department, assisted in booking theses cases.