Sendhwa: Teakwood logs worth more than Rs 40 Lakh recovered, 1 arrested

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Teakwood logs worth more than Rs 40 Lakh were recovered during an operation by the forest department officials on Sunday.

According to sources, teak logs were traced after the task force received a tip-off about the logs being illegally kept at a factory located at Chachariya village under the Sendhwa Forest area.

Giving further information, DFO Forest Division, Anupam Sharma said that the action was taken under the ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ of chief conservator RP Rai. The team raided a factory and seized a large number of teakwood logs, and tools and arrested one suspect who has been identified as Dinesh Shivnath (45). Along with that, 4 Eicher trucks, 1 tractor and 1 pickup vehicle were impounded

Sendhwa Forest Division Officer, forest zone officer Dhanora Jeevan Polaya, Forest Zone Officer Varla Rajnesh Tripathi, Forest Zone Officer SendhwaTarunendra Singh, Zone Assistant Vishal Yadav, Chachriya Sub inspector Jony Chopra and the entire police team played a crucial role in this case. Such operations against illegal timber traders destroying the forest cover in the area are being conducted regularly.

Read Also Sendhwa: Cops launch road safety awareness campaign among students