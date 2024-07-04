Institute Menezes Braganza Pays Tribute To B B Borkar On His 40th Death Anniversary At Virnoda College

Panaji: Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji has organised the death anniversary tribute of Goan poet late B. B. Borkar at Sant Soirobnath Ambiye College of Arts and Commerce, Virnoda, Pernem-Goa on July 8, 2024, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

About The Function

Madhav Borkar will be the chief guest of the function. Dr. Ajay Vaidya will recite the poems of B.B. Borkar and students of Marathi and Konkani stream will participate in the programme. The main aim of this programme is to boost young talent in the field of literature and deliberate on the literary development in the State about the literature and particularly the poems.

The programme will be in joint collaboration of IMB, and Sant Soirobnath Ambiye College of Arts and Commerce, Virnoda, Pernem-Goa.

Institute Menezes Braganza has requested general public and poem lovers to attend the programme.