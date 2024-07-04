 Goa Union Of Journalists Re-Elects Rajtilak Naik As President For 3rd Consecutive Term
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa Union Of Journalists Re-Elects Rajtilak Naik As President For 3rd Consecutive Term

Goa Union Of Journalists Re-Elects Rajtilak Naik As President For 3rd Consecutive Term

Rajtilak was re-elected as president during the Annual General Meeting and elections to the GUJ executive committee for 2024-2026 held on June 29, 2024, at the GUJ office in Panaji.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

PANAJI: Dipak Bandekar, Director, Department of Information and Publicity today congratulated Rajtilak Naik for being re-elected as the president of the Goa Union of Journalist (GUJ) for the third consecutive term during his visit to the office of the Department of Information and Publicity.

About The Re-Election

Rajtilak was re-elected as president during the Annual General Meeting and elections to the GUJ executive committee for 2024-2026 held on June 29, 2024, at the GUJ office in Panaji.

Read Also
Goa: Panaji Police Arrest Notorious Thief & Accomplice In Miramar Theft Case
article-image

Presently Rajtilak is working as an Assistant Photo Editor with the Goa edition of The Times of India.

Present on the occasion were Gajanan Naik, Joint Director of Accounts, Prakash Naik, Information Officer, Kiran Munankar, Assistant Information Officer, Vasudev Pagi, GUJ, Secretary and Ashvita Shirodkar,Information Assistant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Union Of Journalists Re-Elects Rajtilak Naik As President For 3rd Consecutive Term

Goa Union Of Journalists Re-Elects Rajtilak Naik As President For 3rd Consecutive Term

Goa: Panaji Police Arrest Notorious Thief & Accomplice In Miramar Theft Case

Goa: Panaji Police Arrest Notorious Thief & Accomplice In Miramar Theft Case

Goa: FDA Cracks Down On Illegal Paneer Transport, Seizes 500 Kg Worth ₹1.5 Lakh In Mapusa

Goa: FDA Cracks Down On Illegal Paneer Transport, Seizes 500 Kg Worth ₹1.5 Lakh In Mapusa

Remembering Dr. Juliao Menezes Architect Of Goa's Freedom Movement On His 44th Death Anniversary

Remembering Dr. Juliao Menezes Architect Of Goa's Freedom Movement On His 44th Death Anniversary

Goa: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao & Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lead Annual Sowing At Rachol Seminary

Goa: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao & Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lead Annual Sowing At Rachol Seminary