Goa Union Of Journalists Re-Elects Rajtilak Naik As President For 3rd Consecutive Term

PANAJI: Dipak Bandekar, Director, Department of Information and Publicity today congratulated Rajtilak Naik for being re-elected as the president of the Goa Union of Journalist (GUJ) for the third consecutive term during his visit to the office of the Department of Information and Publicity.

About The Re-Election

Rajtilak was re-elected as president during the Annual General Meeting and elections to the GUJ executive committee for 2024-2026 held on June 29, 2024, at the GUJ office in Panaji.

Presently Rajtilak is working as an Assistant Photo Editor with the Goa edition of The Times of India.

Present on the occasion were Gajanan Naik, Joint Director of Accounts, Prakash Naik, Information Officer, Kiran Munankar, Assistant Information Officer, Vasudev Pagi, GUJ, Secretary and Ashvita Shirodkar,Information Assistant.