Goa: Panaji Police Arrest Notorious Thief & Accomplice In Miramar Theft Case

Representational Image

Panaji: The Panaji police arrested a serial thief, whose latest target was an apartment in Miramar on Tuesday. Arman Khan, involved in 25 burglary crimes across India; and his accomplice Pawan Gaud were arrested during the investigation of a burglary reported by Miramar resident Nishtha Tiwari. They operated the crime under the Raziya Gang name.

About The Case

According to her complaint, unknown persons broke into her flat between 1:30 pm and 2:25 pm on Tuesday, forced open the main door latch, and decamped with valuables including a Tissot men's wristwatch, a silver spoon, two silver bowls, a pair of silver earrings, a gold pendant and some old currency coins, all total worth Rs 75,000.

North SP Akshat Kaushal told the media that the investigation team tracked down the suspects through technical surveillance and CCTV footage within 24 hours. Khan, aged 33 is a native of Delhi while Gaud, 22, hails from Maharashtra.

“During interrogation, both accused confessed to the burglary and more crimes within the Verna jurisdiction. The police visited Colva where the accused were staying at a hotel and recovered all the stolen property from both the Panaji and Verna cases, worth around Rs 3 lakh in total,” he said.

Kaushal said that Khan is a notorious criminal wanted in Delhi and several other states with a record of over 25 cases registered at different police stations pan-country. The case is registered under sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.