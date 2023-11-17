IFFI 2023: Seven Regional Films Set To Bring Goa's Cinematic Excellence In The Spotlight

7 Goan Films at IFFI 2023 | TheGoanDigital

As the 54th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) approaches, cinephiles have a special treat in store with a focus on the rich cinematic offerings from the coastal haven of Goa. Seven captivating films, representing the vibrant filmmaking culture of the state, are set to grace the screens at IFFI 2023, unfolding from November 20 to November 28, 2023.

Diversity takes centre stage as these seven films comprise two compelling feature films and four equally noteworthy non-feature films. Six of them will premiere at the festival, promising audiences a first look at the unique narratives crafted by Goan storytellers, while one film is set to make its mark outside the premiere circuit.

Among the non-feature films, there's 'Gathan' by Halcyon Creation, 'Peace Lily Sand Castle' by Sahit Studio, 'The Witness' by Troy Ribeiro, 'Yashoda' by Blue-Ray Studio, and 'Maarwat' by Rajaram Gopal Turi. On the feature film front, audiences can anticipate #MOG by Big Banner Entertainment and Media LLP and 'Crazy Mogi' by Prasad Creations, each offering a distinct cinematic experience.

Stills from the film | The Goan Network

The selection process

The selection process was no easy feat, with a total of 20 film entries hailing from Goa in both feature and non-feature categories. The esteemed jury, led by Chairman Manas Choudhury, along with members Ajit Rai and Kamakhya Narayan Singh, luminaries in their own right within the Indian film industry, meticulously handpicked these seven films to represent Goa on the grand stage of IFFI 2023.

Pivotal moment for the state's cinematic landscape

The inception of the Goan Section at IFFI in 2014 was a pivotal moment for the state's cinematic landscape. Designed to bolster and spotlight Goan cinema, this dedicated section has become a crucial platform for showcasing both feature and non-feature films produced throughout the year.

The Goan films chosen for IFFI 2023 promise to captivate audiences with their unique storytelling, providing a glimpse into the cultural tapestry and creative prowess of this coastal paradise. From poignant narratives to thought-provoking documentaries, these films are a testament to the evolving and dynamic cinematic landscape that defines Goa. So, mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the cinematic brilliance that the Goan films have to offer at IFFI 2023.

