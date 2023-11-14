IFFI 2023: ‘Catching Dust’ To Illuminate the Opening Night; Here’s What To Expect

'Catching Dust' | The Goan Digital

As the curtain rises on the much-anticipated International Film Festival of India 2023 (IFFI) in Goa, cinephiles worldwide are bracing themselves for a cinematic journey like never before.

From November 20 to November 28, 2023, IFFI will transform Goa into a haven for film enthusiasts, providing a platform for cinematic brilliance to unfold on the grand stage. The festival, known for its celebration of diverse storytelling and global perspectives, is gearing up to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

A still from the film 'Catching Dust' | The Goan Network

Here’s what you need to know about the opening film of IFFI 2023:

Catching Dust

United Kingdom | English

Film Duration: 96 minutes

Synopsis:

Amidst the vast expanse of Texas' Big Bend, where the desert stretches to touch the horizon, "Catching Dust" unfolds a tale of isolation and hidden secrets. Geena, portrayed by the talented Erin Moriarty, seeks solace from the clutches of her domineering husband, Clyde (Jai Courtney), in the desolate confinement of a lone trailer on an abandoned commune. As the winds carry whispers of forgotten stories, the stage is set for a gripping narrative.

Cinematic voyage from the renowned stages of Tribeca Film Festival

"Catching Dust" has already left its mark on the global stage, having been featured at prestigious festivals such as Tribeca Film Festival and Raindance Film Festival in 2023. Now, it makes its way to the International Film Festival of India 2023, inviting audiences to embark on a journey into the heart of isolation, where every gust of wind carries the weight of untold stories and every decision reverberates through the vastness of the Texan desert.

As the opening film for the International Film Festival India 2023, "Catching Dust" promises to set the tone for a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships in the midst of isolation, wrapped in the evocative landscapes of Texas' Big Bend.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)