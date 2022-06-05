Goa: Youth held for rape of minor girl

Representative Image |

Margao: Maina-Curtorim police has arrested an 18-year old youth for the alleged rape on an eight-year-old minor girl.

The accused Firoz Abdul Ansari, a resident of Sao Jose de Areal has been remanded to two days police custody.

The police informed that the accused enticed the minor girl by offering a chocolate before taking her to an isolated place behind their place of stay and allegedly raped her. Both the accused and the victim are neighbours.

The police are investigating.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Read Also Goa: Calls for upgrading Colva traffic cell