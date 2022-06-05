e-Paper Get App

Goa: Youth held for rape of minor girl

The police informed that the accused enticed the minor girl by offering a chocolate before taking her to an isolated place behind their place of stay and allegedly raped her

The GoanUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
Representative Image |

Margao: Maina-Curtorim police has arrested an 18-year old youth for the alleged rape on an eight-year-old minor girl.

The accused Firoz Abdul Ansari, a resident of Sao Jose de Areal has been remanded to two days police custody.

The police informed that the accused enticed the minor girl by offering a chocolate before taking her to an isolated place behind their place of stay and allegedly raped her. Both the accused and the victim are neighbours.

The police are investigating.

