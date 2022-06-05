Goa: Calls for upgrading Colva traffic cell |

Margao: Aam Aadmi Party Benaulim MLA Capt Venzy Viegas on Saturday raised concerns about the condition of the Colva traffic cell and called for it to be upgraded or relocated to Margao.

After an inspection of the Colva traffic cell with DySP, Traffic Dharmesh Angle, Venzy said the Colva Traffic Cell, which works tirelessly, is in a terrible state. “The traffic personnel do not have a place to rest, and there is no pantry. In addition, water leaks from the roof in the office during the monsoon. Because there is no appropriate disposal facility, toilet sewerage is left in the open, and no maintenance is performed on the property”, he said.

Viegas said that it is time to either upgrade the infrastructure facilities for the Traffic Cell and the Home Guards, or move the traffic cell staff back to Margao.

The Benaulim MLA further explained that the traffic cell does not have maps for its jurisdiction nor does it have a Disaster Traffic Management Plan. “If there is a tsunami, the traffic situation will be unmanageable and we may end up in a paranoid situation due to lack of resources”, he said.

He added: “It’s time to either upgrade & give our Traffic cell staff including home guards basic infrastructure facilities or shift the traffic cell back to Margao. Violation of Basic Human Rights happening with the traffic cell staff at Colva & no one ready to upgrade or shift them to a safer location.”