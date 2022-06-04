Goa: Tragedy strikes Hyderabad family, 7 killed on way back to home

Road accident | Representative Photo

Panaji: Tragedy struck a family from Hyderabad and its entourage of relatives and friends when at least seven persons from their group were charred to death in a road accident at Kalaburgi district of Karnataka while on their journey back home after a birthday celebration in Goa.

Around 28 were travelling in the private bus from Goa to Hyderabad when at Kalaburgi in the wee hours of Friday, the bus was involved in a collision with a goods carrier and fell off a bridge.

The fuel tank leaked and the bus caught fire charring the passengers, all from Hyderabad to death. Several of the occupants managed to escape from the bus some of them severely injured. The bus was completely charred due to the fire, police sources said.

The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi and are undergoing treatment. The driver of the tempo trax is also severely injured, sources said.

The Hyderabad-based businessman Ajay Kumar, according to police sources had come to Goa along with family, relatives and friends and celebrated his daughter's birthday. They were returning in a private bus.

FOOTNOTE- This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.