﻿Goa: Workshop Held In Panaji Challenges Media Stereotypes On Disability

Don Bosco College in Panaji | The Goan Network

Panaji: A thought-provoking workshop on “Media and Disability” was conducted at Don Bosco College, Panaji, featuring prominent figures and enthusiastic media students. The event aimed to unravel stereotypes and build bridges with diverse abilities at the International Purple Fest 2024.

Led by Shruti Pushkar, Dr Prerna Sharma, and Satish Kapoor, the interactive workshop challenged students to critically examine media portrayals of disability. It encouraged responsible journalism, focusing on narratives that normalize and sensitize rather than perpetuate stereotypes.

The workshop fostered open dialogue, dismantling biases and promoting empathy, leaving students equipped to shape a future of inclusive media representation.