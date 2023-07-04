Goa: Speaker Hosts Workshop For Saffron Party’s Booth Presidents In Canacona

Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar hosted a workshop on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Goa Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Scheme 2023 (GCMAS) at Shrishthal Panchayat Hall on Sunday.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar appealed to party workers and office bearers to visit every booth in the constituency and register the youth in the portal.

“Implored each and everyone to visit every booth in our constituency and register our talented young individuals on the portal. It’s time to make a difference and empower our youth,” stated Tawadkar on various social media platforms.

CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naik Gaonkar and some councillors, Shristhal Sarpanch Sejal Gaonkar and panch members, Cotigao Sarpanch Anandu Desai and panch members, Agonda Sarpanch Preetal Fernandes and panch members, Poinguinim Sarpanch Savita Tawadkar and panch members were present as guests/invitees.

Booth presidents from all 59 Booths of Canacona Constituency along with Canacona BJP President Vishal Desai, Mandal committee members, Canacona BJP Mahila Vice President Chanda Desai, Manuja NaikGaonkar, BJYM President Rajneesh Komarpant, BJYM members were present for the meeting.

NAPS was launched in August 2016 by the central government to promote apprenticeship in the country by providing financial incentives, technology and advocacy support.

Trainees who passed out from ITI courses, trainees under dual-learning mode from ITIs, trainees who have completed PMKVY/MES courses and candidates who possess minimum educational qualification required for a trade and have not undergone any formal trade training (Fresher apprentices) are eligible to register themselves on the portal.

Goa Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Scheme 2023 (GCMAS), is the extension of the Central government’s NAPS in the State.