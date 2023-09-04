Goa: Work On Phase I Of Wholesale Fish Market Likely To Be Completed By Year-End | The Goan Network

MARGAO Work on the first phase of Goa’s lone wholesale fish market at Margao is expected to be completed around November-December this year.

A visit to the SGPDA wholesale fish market on Sunday has revealed that heavy duty cranes have been mobilised at the market site to put the pre-fabricated construction items at the market building under construction.

GSIDC to commence work on Phase II

The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is building the modern wholesale fish market for the SGPDA, is expected to take up work on phase II after completing the ongoing work.

SGPDA Chairman, MLA Krishna Daji Salkar told The Goan that the PDA has set November-December this year as the deadline for the completion of phase I of the market project. “If phase I is completed by year-end, we can shift the wholesale fish market operations in the constructed portion of the market and simultaneously take up Phase II of the market on the balance land,” Salkar said.

Phase II work still in limbo

The GSIDC could not take up phase II of market construction for the simple reason that there was a suitable area in close vicinity of the wholesale fish market for shifting of the operations. Though the GSIDC has zeroed in on a parcel of Sports Department’s land near the SAG swimming pool for the makeshift wholesale fish market, the government did not give the go-ahead to spend money amounting to ₹1.5 crore on the makeshift market.

