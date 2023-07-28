Goa: Health Inspection Reveals Unhygienic Conditions At Margao Retail Fish Market

The South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) might find itself in a tight spot as an inspection of the PDA retail fish market by Margao health officials has revealed that all is not well on the hygiene and sanitation front in the mega market complex.

Three days after the Margao Municipal Council imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the SGPDA for the unhygienic conditions in the PDA retail market, a report compiled by the Margao Urban Health Officer has directed the SGPDA to abate the nuisance in the market complex.

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by the Fatorda Block Congress Committee and considering the seriousness of the nature, the Margao Urban Health Officer conducted a site inspection on July 24.

The inspection has revealed that some of the chambers/ drainages of retail fish market blocked resulting in water accumulation a situation which can lead to potential breeding places for mosquitoes.

The inspection found waste of the fish thrown opposite the fish cutting stalls emitting foul odour. Garbage was also noticed in open space in front of public toilet which attracts stray cattle & dogs, adding that plastic tea cups were found scattered in the retail fish market.

The inspection further pointed out that coconut shells with accumulation of water, was noticed which can lead to potential brooding places for mosquitoes, while stating that waste from retail fish market was not being disposed of properly.

Take note of the ground reality, Margao Urban Health Officer, Dr Succorro Quadros has told the PDA to take appropriate steps on priority basis as may be required to abate the said nuisance and to keep at bay the occurrence of vector borne diseases in the locality.

Meanwhile, the Fatorda Block Congress Committee has said that its stand that the SGPDA retail fish market plays host to unhygienic conditions has been vindicated by the inspection report compiled by the Margao Urban Health Centre.

Congress leader Yogesh Narvekar and Melvyn Fernandes said the Health officer has clearly pointed out that the drains in the fish market are all blocked leading to accumulation of waste water.

