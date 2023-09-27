Goa: Woman Rider Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Her 2-Wheeler At Navelim; Daughter Has Narrow Escape

The tree branch that caused the accident | The Goan Network

MARGAO In a tragic accident reported at Navelim early Tuesday morning, a 57-year-old lady rider died after a branch of a cotton tree came crashing down on the two-wheeler when she was heading to drop her daughter to College.

Her daughter, Latisha (20), who was riding pillion, however, escaped with head injuries. She was later discharged from the South Goa district hospital.

The mishap happed at Navelim junction

The incident occurred at the Navelim junction when Odilia Silva (57), wife of Feliciano Mascarenhas, resident of Sarzora, was proceeding to Navelim to drop her daughter Latisha (20), to college when the branch came crashing down on the two-wheeler. The duo fell down on the road due to the impact. Sources said the branch hit the rider’s neck causing bleeding injuries.

CCTV footage showed that the branch of the cotton tree standing tall alongside the road suddenly came crashing down, directly hitting the deceased rider and her daughter traveling on an Activa scooter.

Sources said the deceased was lying in a pool of blood after the accident. Locals pointed out that it took some time for the ambulance to arrive at the spot.

Mother declared dead on arrival by doctors

Margao Police Station in-charge, PI Tulsidas Naik said that Odilia and her daughter were shifted to the South Goa district hospital, where the hospital declared Odilia as brought dead. The daughter, who was pillion riding, sustained injuries in the accident, but has since been discharged from the hospital, he added.

PI Tulsidas along with Sub-Divisional Police Officer, DySP Santosh Desai visited the spot.

The body is preserved at the South Goa district hospital. The post-mortem examination is likely to be conducted on Wednesday.

The police are investigating.

