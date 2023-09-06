Goa: None Of Occupants In Fatal Porvorim Accident Were Drunk, Say Police

Goa: None Of Occupants In Porvorim Mishap Were Drunk, Say Police | The Goan Network

PANAJI In the horrific midnight accident that occurred last weekend claiming three lives, including the driver himself, police have confirmed that none of the occupants were intoxicated.

The over-speeding electric car had rammed into a tree at Porvorim killing three on the spot and seriously injuring two other occupants.

Forensic doctors found no traces of alcohol

Forensic doctors conducted tests on the deceased victims' bodies and found no traces of alcohol, the police said. "They succumbed to multiple injuries and fractures resulting from the accident, with one victim suffering severe head injuries," an officer said.

The ill-fated car was being driven Shawn Fernandes, aged 26, who along with his cousin sister Abigail D’Souza (21) and brother-in-law Veldrofe D’Souza (26) died in the self-accident.

2 critically injured in road mishap

Fiona D’Souza (22) sustained serious head injuries and is currently in intensive care, while Ninoshka Fernandes (21) also has multiple fractures.

Porvorim police claimed that despite the absence of alcohol in their organs, this accident is a clear case of reckless driving. Authorities are continuously examining statements from witnesses and CCTV footage for investigation.