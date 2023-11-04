 ﻿Goa: Vasco-Patna Train To Be Converted To LHB Stock
The Vasco-Patna weekly express will be converted to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) stock from the conventional (IRS) rake with effect from November 15 from Vasco

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Goan Network

Belagavi: People travelling to Patna and other parts of North India can now travel with more comfort and luxury as the Vasco-Patna weekly express will be converted to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) stock from the conventional (IRS) rake with effect from November 15 from Vasco.

According to an SWR release, from November 15, one rake of Train Nos. 12741/12742 Vasco Patna-Vasco and Patna-Vasco will have these coaches. The weekly train running from Patna to Vasco from November 18 will also have same rakes.

Linke Hofmann Busch coaches

LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches are a modern and advanced type of rail car used in Indian Railways. These coaches offer enhanced safety, comfort, and efficiency for passengers as these coaches are lightweight with stainless-steel construction, improved suspension system, and accessibility features.

The revised composition of LHB rakes for the 20 coaches will be as follows: AC First Class (1), AC Two tier (2), AC Three tier (5), AC-Three tier Economy (4), Sleeper Class (2), General Second Class (2), Pantry Car (1), Parcel Van (1), Generator car with luggage and brake vans (2).

