Goa: Upset over erratic power supply, Nagargao locals issue warning

Upset over erratic power supply in Brahmakarmali, Shelap and Shingane areas of Nagargaon panchayat, locals have issued a seven-day deadline to the electricity department to resolve the issue.

A memorandum to this effect was submitted by a citizen’s committee led by Sagar Prabhu Desai, to Assistant Engineer Deepak Gawas.

Speaking to reporters, Sagar Prabhu Desai said the Brahmakarmali, Shelap and Shingane areas of Nagargaon panchayat have been frequently facing power outages.

“If you call the electricity department, the phone is not answered and from time to time, the reason provided is that there is a feeder fault. A meeting of the citizen’s committee was convened in this regard and it was decided to submit a memorandum to the electricity department,” said Sagar Prabhu Desai.

“Several household appliances cannot be used or get damaged due to the constant power outages. Besides, poor people in rural areas cannot buy inverters, solar units and generators, due to which these people suffer due to power outages.”

“If this problem is not resolved within seven days, the electricity department will have to face the wrath of the citizens,” he added.

In his reply to the delegation, Assistant Engineer Deepak Gawas said efforts would be made to ensure a proper power supply in the next seven days.

Gawas said work on the underground cable will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 24 crore in the near future and efforts will be made to complete this project.

Sagar Prabhu Desai also claimed there is a need for 45 workers in the electricity department at Valpoi.

“Three junior engineers have been given survey work by the office of the Mamlatdar and this is affecting the affairs of the electricity department, and we will bring this to the notice of the Health Minister & Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane,” he said.

Others who accompanied Sagar Prabhu Desai included Aditya Arvind Desai, Pandurang Sawant, Amar Nagvekar, Mohan Gawde and Adesh Yatrekar.