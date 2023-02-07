Goa: Uproar in Benaulim over makeshift toilets erected along water body

Benaulim witnessed uproar again over the controversial western bypass on Monday, but for a different reason – construction of makeshift toilets for the workers engaged for the bypass work, with the temporary structures connected to the river Sal for discharge of sewage.

As if the discharge of raw sewage from Margao and Fatorda into the river Sal was not enough, makeshift toilets were being erected all along the water body connected to the river Sal for the labourers to answer nature’s call.

Vigilant residents of Benaulim led by Roque Fernandes and others found to their shock and surprise the toilets being erected along the water body. Upon inspection, they found that an aluminum sheet is being placed inside the structure connected to the water body.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas who rushed to the spot near Tolleaband on Monday noon slammed the

Environment Minister and the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) for the sorry state of affairs. “This is what happens when the head of the Environment ministry is not interested. Neither is the GSPCB interested in putting things in order. We do not know how the GSPCB Member Secretary can say everything is ok when all is not ok everywhere,” he said, adding that he had to intervene just because of the failure of the GSPCB.

He added: “If the GSPCB Member Secretary was strong, the message would have gone out that the pollution board means business. But, these things are happening with the GSPCB giving the impression that all is well.”

Benaulim villager Roque said the residents noticed the unusual activity along the water body when temporary structures were being put up on Sunday. “When we inspected the site, it became clear that the structures are nothing, but makeshift toilets for the workers engaged in the construction of the western bypass,” he said.

Roque added: “When the MLA has been fighting to clean up the river Sal, makeshift toilets are being put in place along the water body leading to the River Sal. We did not expect the PWD to resort to these illegalities. We hope the GSPCB will take cognisance of the makeshift toilets.”

Agitated residents later got the workers dismantle the makeshift toilets, warning that they would be prosecuted if the toilets return back at the site.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)