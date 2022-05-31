Goa: Two arrested after bullfight video at Varca goes viral

Representative Image | Pixabay

After a video showing two bulls locking horns at Varca went viral on Monday evening, throwing up questions on cruelty to animals, the Colva police moved in quickly later in the evening to arrest two persons for organizing the bullfight.

Colva police station in-charge, PI Melson Colaco, informed that the police has arrested two persons, Vinay Fernandes and Francisco D’Costa in connection with the bullfight. He said the bullfight took place at Varca on Monday evening. Taking cognizance of reports on the bullfight, he said the police has booked the two persons.

PI Colaco informed that the police had foiled two bullfights at Majorda on Saturday.