Goa: Ferrao is 2nd cardinal from Aldona

The appointment of Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão as Cardinal by Pope Francis makes him the second son of Aldona to rise to one of the highest positions in the Catholic Church.

According to noted Konkani writer Felix da Cruz of Ranoi-Aldona, the first cardinal from Aldona is Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi, while his cousin is Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto.

“Besides Cardinal Coutts and Cardinal-designate Filipe Neri Ferrão, Aldona is blessed and privileged to have two other living bishops, Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto and Archbishop-Emeritus Evarist Pinto of Karachi, and two late bishops, Auxiliary Bishop of Mumbai Ferdinand J Fonseca and Bishop Anthony Lobo of Islamabad-Rawalpindi,” he added.

Incidentally, Fr Earl K Fernandes, a grandson of Ranoi-Aldona, will be consecrated and installed as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio-USA on May 31.

Meanwhile, residents of Aldona were overjoyed over the appointment of Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão as Cardinal on Sunday.

“The people of Aldona definitely rejoice over the appointment of our Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão as cardinal by Pope Francis. We pray that he may continue to serve the Church for many years with his characteristic humility, and remain always open to the promtings of God’s spirit,” said Antonio Francisco Fernandes, columnist and former moderator of the Aldona Parish Pastoral Council.

Added All India Radio RJ Velma Fernandes: “Very happy that our fellow Aldonkar has been appointed as a Cardinal. While the new post means more responsibilities, we pray for his good health and the grace to continue doing God’s will as always.”