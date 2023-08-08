Goa: Trial Of Minor Rape Case Involving Revenue Minister Atanasio Babush Resumes

Representative Image | FPJ

MARGAO: Trial of the minor girl rape case allegedly involving Revenue Minister Atanasio Babush Monserrate resumed at the South Goa Sessions Court on Monday.

Sources said a prosecution witness was examined in the Court on Monday when the matter was called for hearing before Sessions Judge Irshad Agha. Proceedings in the rape case trial are conducted on camera. Sources informed that the Special Court designated by the High Court to try the rape case has so far examined around seven witnesses.

The minor girl was examined by the Court last month. Her deposition is likely to resume later this month, sources added.

Revenue Minister Atanasio Babush Monserrate was conspicuous by his absence since the Court has granted him a permanent exemption from appearing in the court.

