Goa: Traffic Police Suggest School Bus Parking At Margao’s Neglected Old Bus Stand

Margao: ﻿The open space on the iconic old bus stand, traffic police say, is an ideal location for the parking of school buses as well as for the parents to park their vehicles in the afternoon. Sadly, the Old Bus Stand has been converted into junk right under the nose of the Margao Municipal authorities and the powers that be.

In fact, while a new academic year has started around 10 days ago, the bus stand continues to play host to fast food kiosks left behind by the traders when the Municipal licence mandates them to tow away the kiosks to their place of residence.

Inspection Of Old Bus Stand By Margao MLA Digambar Kamat

Inspection of the Old Bus Stand by the Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar last week had raised hopes that the MLA and the civic chief would get the owners to take away the kiosks to their place of residence after school hours, but in vain.

A senior traffic officer informed that the Old Bus Stand could be effectively used for parking school buses as well as the vehicles of parents.

“The Old Bus Stand can be used as a drop and pick up facility if the gaddas are told to comply with the licence conditions. We had brought the situation to the notice of the MMC authorities and the powers that be, but in vain,” the traffic officer added.