﻿﻿'Goa On Road To Become Self-Sufficient In Horticulture & Floriculture,' Says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed satisfaction that Goa is gradually becoming self-sufficient in horticulture and floriculture, transitioning from a time when the State imported 100 per cent of these products.

“We are now exporting a few vegetables to other States such as okra and chillies through the Horticulture Corporation. We are also becoming ‘swayampurna’ in marigold production, reducing imports by 50 per cent during Diwali and Dussehra,” he said, encouraging Goans to take advantage of schemes across all agricultural sectors, for which the government provides financial support.

Sawant stated that he has also decided to invite the new Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State Shripad Naik to address Swayampurna Mitras and agriculturists at the next Swayampurna Goa webinar.