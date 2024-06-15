Narcotics Control Bureau Goa Files Chargesheet Against British National For Cultivating Ganja Disguised As Tomato Plants

NCB | File Photo

Panaji: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Goa has filed a charge sheet against Jason I, a British national accused of cultivating ganja under the guise of growing tomatoes and other plants in Socorro.

The 150-page charge sheet was submitted to the North Goa District and Sessions Court with testimony from eight witnesses and other related evidence.

Arrest Of British National By NCB On April 10

The Briton was arrested by the NCB on April 10 during the raid at his residence when the sleuths seized 33 newly grown cannabis plants, 10 grams of ganja, and proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 40,000.

The cannabis plants were grown in flower pots alongside other ornamental plants to avoid detection and were kept on the terrace. These were sent for forensic analysis.

Jason was previously arrested by the NCB Goa on November 28, 2022, during which the NCB sleuths found 107 Ecstasy tablets, 40 grams of MDMA powder, and 55 grams of Charas in his possession, which were subsequently seized for investigation purposes.