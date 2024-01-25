 Goa: Tensions Erupt In Margao After Irate Group Confronts Fuel Pump Employee Over Controversial Post On Lord Ram
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Tensions Erupt In Margao After Irate Group Confronts Fuel Pump Employee Over Controversial Post On Lord Ram

Goa: Tensions Erupt In Margao After Irate Group Confronts Fuel Pump Employee Over Controversial Post On Lord Ram

The group reached the fuel pump and later barged inside after they were told that the concerned employee was taking shelter inside the premises.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
﻿CCTV footage shows a group of persons questioning an employee of a fuel pump over his social media posts on Lord Ram. | The Goan Network

Margao: Tension rent the air in Margao on Wednesday evening after a group of persons barged into a fuel pump to confront an employee over his allegedly offensive social media posts on Lord Ram.

Fatorda police sent three employees of the fuel pump to the hospital for medical examination following a scuffle at the spot. The group reached the fuel pump and later barged inside after they were told that the concerned employee was taking shelter inside the premises.

CCTV footage shows mob fury at petrol pump

The CCTV footage showed the tense situation at the fuel pump after the group directed their ire at the employee for his alleged role in sharing the social media post. The Fatorda police later rushed to the site and took three employees to the police station. They were later sent for medical examination.

Read Also
Goa: Mob Storms Calangute Panchayat, Forces Sarpanch To Withdraw Letter On Shivaji Statue
article-image

When contacted, Fatorda Police sub-inspector Amin Naik informed that they did not receive any formal complaint after the incident till 10 pm. “The police will start the investigations after receiving a formal complaint,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Thieves Burgle Shop In Chinchinim, Decamp With Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh

Goa: Thieves Burgle Shop In Chinchinim, Decamp With Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh

Goa: Tensions Erupt In Margao After Irate Group Confronts Fuel Pump Employee Over Controversial Post...

Goa: Tensions Erupt In Margao After Irate Group Confronts Fuel Pump Employee Over Controversial Post...

﻿Goa: Former Pilar Society Superior General Fr Jesuino Almeida Passes Away At 86

﻿Goa: Former Pilar Society Superior General Fr Jesuino Almeida Passes Away At 86

Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC...

Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC...

Goa: Vasco Police Arrest Accused In Connection With Dabolim Theft

Goa: Vasco Police Arrest Accused In Connection With Dabolim Theft