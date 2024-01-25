Goa: Tensions Erupt In Margao After Irate Group Confronts Fuel Pump Employee Over Controversial Post On Lord Ram

﻿CCTV footage shows a group of persons questioning an employee of a fuel pump over his social media posts on Lord Ram. | The Goan Network

Margao: Tension rent the air in Margao on Wednesday evening after a group of persons barged into a fuel pump to confront an employee over his allegedly offensive social media posts on Lord Ram.

Fatorda police sent three employees of the fuel pump to the hospital for medical examination following a scuffle at the spot. The group reached the fuel pump and later barged inside after they were told that the concerned employee was taking shelter inside the premises.

CCTV footage shows mob fury at petrol pump

The CCTV footage showed the tense situation at the fuel pump after the group directed their ire at the employee for his alleged role in sharing the social media post. The Fatorda police later rushed to the site and took three employees to the police station. They were later sent for medical examination.

When contacted, Fatorda Police sub-inspector Amin Naik informed that they did not receive any formal complaint after the incident till 10 pm. “The police will start the investigations after receiving a formal complaint,” he said.