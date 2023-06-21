Goa: Mob Storms Calangute Panchayat, Forces Sarpanch To Withdraw Letter On Shivaji Statue

Furious with the Calangute panchayat’s direction to remove the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj statue at Saligao-Calangute cross-road, a mob led by some Hindutva groups held the village panchayat to ransom by holding a protest for almost six hours.

The incident was finally defused after Calangute Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira withdrew the letter (to remove statue) and apologised to the boisterous crowd.

Self-styled as Shiv Premis, almost 500 people including members of the Bajrang Dal, Sanathan Sanstha and ABVP converged at the Calangute panchayat office since 10.30 am and demanded withdrawal of the panchayat letter (for removal of the Shivaji statue) and sought apology from the village sarpanch.

Initially, Calangute PI Paresh Naik along with this team rushed to the panchayat office to take control of the law and order problem but as the crowd swelled and sensing the mood of the belligerent mob, police force from other neighbouring police stations was also rushed to the spot.

SP North, Nidhin Valsan (IPS), Deputy Collector Yeshashwini B (IAS), Bardez BDO Prathamesh Shankardas and other officials also rushed to the spot to quell the protest.

A group of Shiv Premis of Calangute had installed the statue of Shivaji at the junction near the police station on June 3.

On Monday, Calangute Panchayat issued a notice for removal of the statue within 10 days as it was illegally installed and violated Supreme Court directions.

Enraged with the notice, the Shiv Premis first gathered at the Shantadurga Temple in Calangute and later marched to the panchayat office.

According to the protestors, the panchayat decision to remove the statue was inappropriate and demanded immediate revocation of the letter and an apology from the sarpanch.

Some from the group also gave a communal twist to the issue saying that the sarpanch was against the Hindus.

While the sarpanch along with Secretary Arjun Velip and two panchayat members were holed up inside the panchayat office, the situation outside was getting tense by every minute.

The officials were seen rushing inside the panchayat office trying to convince the sarpanch to bow down to the request of the protesters.

Initially, Sequeira refused to relent but as the situation was getting out of hand, gave in and decided to keep the notice and the resolution in abeyance.

But that did not satisfy the crowd who wanted nothing short of withdrawal of the notice and apology from the sarpanch.

The boisterous crowd also briefly resorted to stone-pelting which damaged the glasses of the panchayat office.

Two cars belonging to the secretary and the sarpanch were also damaged in the ruckus.

Finally, at around 5.30 pm, Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira came out and in presence of heavy police presence briefly addressed the crowd apologising and announcing the withdrawal of the letter.