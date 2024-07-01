Goa Taxi Operators Protest Steep Rise In Mopa Airport Parking Fees

Taxi operators in Goa have voiced strong opposition to a sudden and significant increase in parking fees at Mopa Airport, managed by GMR. The fees have surged from Rs. 80 to Rs. 200 overnight, while pickup charges have risen from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250.

Expressing their concerns, taxi operators met with Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar to discuss the implications of these fee hikes. One taxi operator stated, "There were already numerous issues, and now with the increased parking fees, it appears that GMR is aiming to undermine Goan taxi businesses. There's a fear they might escalate the fees to Rs. 500, which would severely affect us."

Operators also fear that GMR might bring in non-Goan operators, further jeopardizing local businesses.

MLA Arlekar Takes Pledge Of Bringing The Issue To CM Pramod Sawant's Attention

Following discussions with taxi operators, MLA Arlekar pledged to bring this issue to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s attention. This comes after a previous meeting with CM Sawant where taxi operators highlighted issues with Goa Miles Taxi, which was supposed to operate via an app but currently functions through counters. Operators also raised concerns about taxi meters and alleged that commission deductions leave them with minimal earnings.

"We were accused of overcharging, so we had to install taxi meters, but we don't benefit from them at all. The persons at the counters deduct their commission directly from our earnings," said the taxi operator.

CM Sawant had promised a resolution within three days during the earlier meeting, but operators claim no progress has been made.