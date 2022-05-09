Goa: Spurt in power voltage damages electrical gadgets in Agonda

A bank server went up in flames and an adjacent ATM machine rendered non-functional while electrical gadgets in stores and restaurants got short-circuited in Agonda after a sudden spurt in power voltage,

Fire services personnel were requisitioned after a fire-alarm was sounded and noticed smoke emanating from the HDFC Bank, Agonda branch at about 5.30 pm on Sunday evening.

The bank security were assisted by a local to cut off the main electrical supply to the bank, while a fire-extinguisher was used to stop the fire from spreading further, before the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and averted a major fire in the locality.

The entire power system in the bank was shut down making the only ATM system in the locality operating in the same structure non-operational.

Fridges including deep fridges, TVs, set-top boxes besides music/sound systems in atleast two of the restaurants, besides electrical gadgets of a general provision store and residences serviced by the Dessaiwada transformer have been reported as damaged in the sudden spurt in power voltage.

Incidentally, many of the residents on the tourism belt of Agonda continue to face low voltage problems, with neither their fridges and A/Cs functioning. However they face the high voltage issues resulting in damage to costly gadgets more than often.

