Goa: Even as monsoon is weeks away, Margao ring road waste continues to fester

Dark clouds have been hovering over the skies, indicating that the monsoon season is just a few weeks away.

Margao Municipal Council, however, seems to have no plan in place to lift tonnes of dry and plastic waste lying alongside the Margao ring road, which threatens to find its way into the stormwater drains and into the river Sal during the ensuing monsoon.

While the Aquem-Rawanfond stretch of the ring road has piled up in the last few days, so much the it has turned into an eyesore, tonnes of dry waste is lying along the Comba-old market circle stretch of the ring road.

While the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) has pointed fingers at the Margao Municipal Council with GWMC Managing Director Levinson Martins saying the issue falls in the domain of the civic body, the municipality has been maintaining its stoic silence on lifting away the waste before the onset of monsoon.

That fears have been raised in many quarters that the dry waste along the Comba-Old market stretch of the ring road may find its way into the river Sal has not spurred the Chairperson Lyndon Pereira, Chief Officer Agnelo Fernandes, Municipal Engineer Manoj Arsekar and Sanitary inspector Viraj Arabekar to unveil an action plan to lift away the waste.

Questions are being raised why the civic body is not drafting its army of workers, including the door-to-door waste collection workers, who are also mandated to clean up the surroundings, in clearing the garbage.

The Goan understands that following the recent inspection of the Aquem stretch of the ring road by Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, the MMC is toying with the idea of putting a mechanism in place to rid the eyesore from the stretch.

Sadly, the MMC has no plan in place on how to tackle the tonnes of waste dumped along the Comba-Old market stretch of the ring road, when it is feared that the waste may simply flow into the adjoining river Sal.

