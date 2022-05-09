Goa: FIR filed against two for staging bullfight

Margao: The Fatorda police have registered an FIR against two persons in connection with a bullfight that took place in an open field at Murida bandh, Fatorda, on Saturday.

The police informed that an FIR under section 11(1)(m)(n) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 r/w 34 IPC stands registered against the accused persons.

The police have charged the duo for organizing the bullfight for the entertainment of public thereby subjecting their bulls to cruelty by inciting them fight against each other.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:04 PM IST