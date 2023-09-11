Goa: Special Educators Undergo 3-Day Training In 'Tools For Inclusive Practice' | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Special Educators from many schools and centres across Goa, which support children and adults with disabilities gathered to study and learn in a certificate course on Tools for Inclusive Practice. A unique private-public partnership between the Goa State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR), Sangath India, and Keystone Institute India joined hands with teachers to work towards inclusion.

The three-day, creative and collaborative learning event was launched by Ayushi, IAS Assistant Collector North Goa, and Peter F Borges, Chairperson, Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Elizabeth Neuville, Executive Director of Keystone Institute India, and Percy Cardozo, Inclusive Education Project Lead at Sangath on September 6 at South Goa Collectorate.

Top 20 special educators selected

Twenty selected special educators and administrators learned and practiced powerful planning tools to envision positive inclusive lives for people with disabilities. The lively and energetic group learned person-centered, practical tools they could and will use right away. As well they were also challenged and supported to shift mindsets towards lives of belonging and community for people with disabilities. This world-class event will surely spark energy and action towards Goa’s upcoming Purple Fest in January 2024, a celebration of our inclusive and diverse Goa, according to a press release.

