Goa: Special drive carried out on illegalities in Bardez

Acting on the recent government direction to take action against illegal land-filling and illegal constructions along national and state highways, the Bardez administration on Wednesday swung into action and conducted a special drive cum inspection of various spots from Colvale to Mapusa in Bardez and instructed concerned officials to take action against illegalities.

Bardez Deputy Collector Yashaswini B (IAS) and Mamlatdar Praveen Gawas along with PWD officials, Circle Inspectors and talathis of villages concerned conducted inspection of various areas along the highway.

“Maximum of the illegalities have been identified and reported earlier to the concerned departments to initiate necessary action. Wherever fresh illegalities are observed, directions are issued to the talathis to report the same on priority,” Gawas said.

He further said that most of the illegalities have been reported to the concerned departments as per the notification issued in 2013 and departments concerned were empowered to initiate action against those illegalities.

“The talathis of villages concerned have been asked to report any new violations and accordingly prepare a checklist for necessary further action,” the Mamlatdar said.

The Under Secretary, Revenue, Durga Kinlekar in a circular issued on Tuesday (February 21) had said various instances of illegal land-filling had come to light on the roadside areas along national and state highways and illegal construction mushrooming in the road widening areas.

The circular also directed the concerned Collector/deputy collector/mamlatdars/flying squads to take immediate action against any illegal landfilling and construction under Section 6 of Goa Land (Prohibition on Construction) Act, 1955, Section 33 of Land Revenue Code and Section 17 of TCP Act.