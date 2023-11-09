Goa: Several National Games Venues Waterlogged, Schedule Disrupted

The Goan Network

MAPUSA: The post-monsoon thundershowers since Tuesday midnight resulted in Goa averaging nearly 2 inches of rainfall in 24-hours, possibly witnessing its wettest November day even as the sudden showers disrupted the schedule of the ongoing National Games as several venues reported waterlogging.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city of Panaji besides Margao and Dabolim recorded nearly 4 inches of rainfall in a day.

November rain

The unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder and lightning also brought the mercury down bringing relief from the unusual sweltering heat in November. “So much rain in November is not normal. The entire State received widespread rainfall because of the low pressure area in the Arabian Sea. Several raingauge stations recorded more than 100 mm rainfall in one day like an intense rainfall event,” said Ramesh Kumar, a meteorologist.

He said Wednesday’s rainfall could possibly be the wettest November day in the State in the last decade.

While the State received nearly 2 inches of average rain in just 24 hours, the overall rain in the post-monsoon season (October 1 to November 8) wiped off the deficit and registered a surplus of over 20 per cent.

Apart from stray incidents of tree fall and inundation of low-lying areas, the heavy rain impacted the ongoing National Games in the State.

Several venues for national games are waterlogged

Several venues hosting the games like Campal, Mapusa, and other areas reported waterlogging forcing the officials to reschedule events on the penultimate day of the mega sports event organised in Goa. While the officials were struggling to pump out the water accumulated at the Campal venue, in Mapusa the entire cooking arena was covered with slush due to the overnight rain.

However, the officials managed to overcome the rain-related issues and continued with various disciplines of the games after rescheduling the events.

Due to the rain, incidents of uprooting of trees were reported from some parts of the State even as another incident of lightning having struck a laundry premises was reported from Karpur, Sanquelim.

