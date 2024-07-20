Goa: Selaulim Dam Road Safety Concerns Heightened By Overgrown Bushes & Power Outage In Sanguem

Sanguem: The road to Selaulim Dam via Dando, passing through Xelpem, is heavily lined with roadside bushes, causing difficulty for motorists navigating oncoming vehicles.

From the Pump House road to Selaulim Dam, the entire stretch is nearly a quarter covered with bushes, narrowing the already narrow road.

With Selaulim Dam beginning to overflow, many visitors travel via Pajimol or Dando during the monsoon to admire the dam’s scenic beauty. Visitors, unfamiliar with the road and concerned about safety, fear accidents at sharp turns due to overgrown bushes unless they are cleared.

Sanguem Town Actively Cutting Dangerous Roadside Trees

Meanwhile, Sanguem town has been actively cutting dangerous roadside trees in recent days, but experienced a power outage from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on Tuesday, July 16.

The sudden power cut caused inconvenience to offices, including government offices, which were unprepared for the outage. Citizens with marriage appointments at the sub-registrar office had to wait until late evening as the office lacked backup power or generator facilities.

The tree-cutting drive in Sanguem follows several incidents of roadside trees falling onto the road, prompting safety concerns.