Goa: Security Guard Nabbed For Theft At Arambol Hotel, Probe On

Pernem: A security guard from Assam has been arrested on charges of stealing cash and a mobile phone, all worth 40,000 from a hotel in Arambol.

According to Pernem police, the hotel manager had lodged a complaint on December 17 stating that on December 15, the accused Manik Talukdar (28) of Korajhar-Assam, who was employed as a security guard at the hotel, had stolen cash of ₹20,200 from two rooms, a mobile phone from the reception and cash of ₹6,500 from the locker of the hotel, all worth ₹40,000.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused on Tuesday under Section 381 IPC and PSI Yogesh L Mandrekar is conducting further investigations in the case.