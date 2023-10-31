﻿Goa: Illegal Arambol Hotel Set To Be Demolished

Arambol Hotel | The Goan Network

PERNEM: A four-storeyed hotel at Girkar Wada in Harmal is set to be demolished on Tuesday after it was found to be operating without valid permissions.

Speaking to reporters, Arambol Sarpanch Bernard Fernandes said notices have already been issued to different authorities. “Written notices have been issued to the Deputy Collector, Block Development Officer, and government departments concerned. The demolition activity will begin at 10 am,” said the Sarpanch.

The sarpanch said the hotel did not have any valid permission to operate. A local, Ravi Harmalkar, had complained to the panchayat about the illegal operation of the hotel and when authorities did not take action in the matter, Harmalkar took the matter to court.

The court ordered the demolition of the building and directed the deputy collector and Pernem police to seal the building on October 25 and to disconnect electricity and water connections to the building within 48 hours.

