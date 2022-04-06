Goa: Seafarers association urges govt to take environmentally - friendly route

Margao: Goan seafarers have urged the government to consider sustainable, environment-friendly development of ports, small ports, green shipping and net-zero carbon as the government of India is pushing for the development of the Ports to cater to the needs of the growing consumption of goods.

President of the Goan Seamen Association of India (GSAI) Frank Viegas further said the government should tap the shipping employment in the areas of Sattari, Ponda, Quepem and Canacona by holding awareness programs, job fairs, PowerPoint presentations with the latest technology to boost the confidence of the youth in these talukas.

Frank was speaking to the media on the occasion of the 59th National maritime day, where GSAI in collaboration with Divine medical centre, Margao organised a free mega health camp for the public in general at Nuvem panchayat hall on Tuesday.

A number of specialist doctors were available for consultation, besides blood checkups, ECG tests, chest & bone x-ray tests, bone mineral density tests, plus medicine were distributed, around 200 citizens participated in the camp

On this day the first Indian ship SS Loyalty sailed from Bombay to London in the year 1919 of Scindia steamship navigation company Ltd. A crucial step was taken by India where most of the shipping routes were controlled by the British, till then India has displayed a remarkable interest in seafaring and maritime activities.

“As the government of India is pushing for the development of the ports to cater for the needs of the growing consumption of goods, we should consider sustainable environment-friendly development, smart ports, green shipping, and net-zero carbon," Frank added.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

ALSO READ Goa: IMD advises fishermen not to venture in sea for next 5 days

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:50 AM IST