Goa: Saligao Residents Take To Streets As Road Conditions Deteriorate, Authorities Respond

Mapusa: Frustrated by the deteriorating condition of roads in Saligao, local residents attempted to meet with their MLA Kedar Naik on Friday, presenting a memorandum signed by over 80 villagers.

However, their efforts were thwarted as the MLA failed to appear at his office.

Villagers' Protest Against The Poor Road Conditions

In a surprising turn of events, the villagers' morning protest against the poor road conditions led to immediate action by the authorities in the evening. Workers were seen filling the potholes with rubble, but this temporary fix has only added to the residents' woes.

"They started filling the road with stones, but it has made the whole stretch mucky and slippery. It looks like the solution has become worse than the problem," remarked Libby Madeira, a local resident and General Secretary of Congress.

Earlier in the day, the villagers had gathered to voice their concerns over the worsening road conditions, which have particularly impacted the elderly and students.

The presence of large potholes poses a significant safety risk, with residents fearing major accidents.

"When they dug up the road, we suffered the most due to the dust pollution. Now, we face this horrendous condition of roads, making motoring and commuting nearly impossible. We are not against development, but they should have completed the work on time and repaired the roads before the monsoon," said Jerry Fernandes, a local resident.

Residents Urge Authorities To Undertake Proper Patchwork

The residents are urging the authorities to undertake proper patchwork on the roads to prevent any potential tragedies.

"There is no politics here. We want the road to be repaired on priority so that people don’t suffer," one villager emphasised.

Libby Madeira criticised the government's apparent disregard for public welfare.

"The roads are in a very bad state. They have to be repaired before a major accident takes place. The MLA should pay attention to our appeals," she said.

Mario Cordeiro, another local resident, highlighted the severe impact on the community, particularly on two-wheeler riders.

"People are suffering. Those who are elected need to do their work and expedite the road repair work," Cordeiro urged.

The residents of Saligao are hopeful that their voices will be heard and that urgent measures will be taken to address the hazardous road conditions, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.