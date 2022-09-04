Goa: Rise in mishaps due to stray cattle in Sattari taluka

Photo: File

Several mishaps in the last few days on account of stray cattle in Sattari has raised queries over the management of stray cattle in the taluka.

According to sources, the State government had launched a special campaign to manage stray cattle in municipalities and panchayats across the State, in a bid to reduce road mishaps and prevent stray cattle from moving around on the roads.

There are 12 panchayats and one municipal council in Sattari taluka and these local bodies were expected to take measures to tackle stray cattle from roaming on roads.

The Valpoi Municipal Council (VMC) has signed an agreement with Akhil Vishwa and Conservation Centre at Nanus-Sattari to manage stray cattle in the municipality.

Sources have, however, stated that the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) has not been regular in releasing funds to the VMC and as a result, the municipal council has been unable to make regular payments to the animal centre at Nanus. This has made it difficult for the Nanus centre to manage stray cattle in Valpoi municipality.

The initiative to manage stray cattle has also not been successful at the panchayat level in Sattari.

All 12 panchayats had entered into an agreement with a goshala at Sikeri-Bicholim, following directives of the high court, but sources said the goshala has not always been able to round up the stray cattle from the various panchayats in Sattari taluka.

In the absence of effective measures, stray cattle continue to be a major problem in Sattari. The issue is particularly alarming for motorists at night and especially in places where roads are not properly illuminated and unsuspecting motorists, especially two-wheeler riders are unable to notice stray cattle either squatting or roaming on the roads.

Read Also Keep only limited number of cattle within city limits, says Ujjain Municipal Corporation to owners