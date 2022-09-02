Keep only limited number of cattle within city limits, says Ujjain Municipal Corporation to owners

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has issued an advisory to the animal owners of the city that they should only keep a limited number of 10-15 milch cattle at their homes as mentioned in their Aadhar card and get a tag number from the animal husbandry department, Dewasgate, Ujjain.

UMC has said that if cattle rearers have more than 15-20 cattle, then they will have to rear them outside the city limits or sell them. All the cattle owners have been directed that the increasing number of cattle not only affects traffic but also dirties the city and increases the chances of accidents. For this reason, they have been asked to keep a limited number of cattle at their homes. Otherwise, the animal rearer himself will be responsible for the action taken by the UMC administration.

Read Also Maiden council meeting held; Ujjain Municipal Corporation to continue to have 6 zonal offices