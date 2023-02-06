Goa: RG's Shiroda team nixes allegations against Parab

Coming out strongly in support of supremo Manoj Parab, the Revolutionary Goans Party’s Shiroda team termed the allegations leveled against him by former RG member Gauresh Gaonkar as baseless and false.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of Gaonkar making explosive allegations against Parab in relation to his ties and funding from certain political parties apart from other issues.

Speaking to reporters at Panaji, on Sunday, Shiroda candidate Shailesh Naik said that Gaonkar resigned from RGP on October 1, 2022, way before Parab met Maharashtra CM Shinde on October 27, 2022.

“Gaonkar told lies that he resigned from RGP after Parab met Shinde,” Naik said.

“Also, Gaonkar’s statement that he was not eligible for Assembly ticket as he had not completed 25 years are also false as was born on November 20, 1996 which proves that he had completed 25 years in November 2021 much before the candidates were finalized for Assembly polls,” Naik pointed out.

On funding to the party, Naik said that if RGP has got funds from any political party Gaonkar should prove the same before making allegations.

Naik and other RGP’s Shiroda members then went on to make allegations of their own against their former member Gaonkar, portraying him as a person of bad character, but failed to answer why supermo Parab himself was not present for the media conference to answer the allegations.

Also, when questioned by The Goan why Gaonkar was not removed from the party if his character was not good and why he continued to be core member of RGP, there was no clarity.

Finally, RGP’s Shiroda candidate Naik said that their supremo Parab will give clarifications on the allegations when the time is right.

RGP’s Borim coordinator Rahul Naik, Bethoda coordinator Prajyot Gaonkar, Panchwadi coordinator Ashton Rodrigues, Shiroda coordinator Yogesh Naik and others were also present.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)