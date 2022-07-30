Goa: Redress grievances of postmen, MLA Reginaldo Lourenco urges CM |

Curtorim Independent MLA Reginaldo Lourenco has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take up the issue of protecting the livelihood of Goan postmen with the Central government.

The MLA pointed out that he had highlighted during the Zero Hour the issue of Goan postmen who are working on contract basis for more than 16 years and their fear of losing their jobs. The fear stems from the announcement of new postmen will be soon recruited in the State of Goa.

“In the Zero Hour Mention I had requested the government to take up the grievances of Goan postmen with the Central government on a priority,” he said.

He reminded the Chief Minister that last year, in February 2021, he had brought the issue with a plea to request Ravi Shankar Prasad, the then Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology to look into the crucial matter so that the services of the Postmen/ GPS should not be terminated as they have put on long years of service for the Department of Posts, Government of India.

“I once again appeal to your good self to get the grievance of our Goan postmen redressed with the Central Government as they (Goan postmen) have crossed their age limit for finding a new job and if they are retrenched from their present job their families including their school going children will be put into great hardships,” he said in his letter to CM.