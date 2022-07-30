e-Paper Get App

Goa: Redress grievances of postmen, MLA Reginaldo Lourenco urges CM

The MLA pointed out that he had highlighted during the Zero Hour the issue of Goan postmen who are working on a contract basis for more than 16 years and their fear of losing their jobs.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Goa: Redress grievances of postmen, MLA Reginaldo Lourenco urges CM |

Curtorim Independent MLA Reginaldo Lourenco has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take up the issue of protecting the livelihood of Goan postmen with the Central government.

The MLA pointed out that he had highlighted during the Zero Hour the issue of Goan postmen who are working on contract basis for more than 16 years and their fear of losing their jobs. The fear stems from the announcement of new postmen will be soon recruited in the State of Goa.

“In the Zero Hour Mention I had requested the government to take up the grievances of Goan postmen with the Central government on a priority,” he said.

He reminded the Chief Minister that last year, in February 2021, he had brought the issue with a plea to request Ravi Shankar Prasad, the then Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology to look into the crucial matter so that the services of the Postmen/ GPS should not be terminated as they have put on long years of service for the Department of Posts, Government of India.

“I once again appeal to your good self to get the grievance of our Goan postmen redressed with the Central Government as they (Goan postmen) have crossed their age limit for finding a new job and if they are retrenched from their present job their families including their school going children will be put into great hardships,” he said in his letter to CM.

HomeGoaGoa: Redress grievances of postmen, MLA Reginaldo Lourenco urges CM

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Thane: Journalist with support of others help mentally disturbed Bihar youth get new lease of life...

Thane: Journalist with support of others help mentally disturbed Bihar youth get new lease of life...

'I'm elated': Weightlifter Sanket Sargar's father on son's silver medal-winning feat at Commonwealth...

'I'm elated': Weightlifter Sanket Sargar's father on son's silver medal-winning feat at Commonwealth...

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Sharad Pawar

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Sharad Pawar

Massive row over Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments on Mumbai: Who said what

Massive row over Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments on Mumbai: Who said what