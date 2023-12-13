Goa: Questions Galore Over DGPS Survey In Salcete

The Goan Network

Margao: Even as the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has embarked on the job to conduct a DGPS survey to identify fishermen houses and the fishing activities in four coastal and three riverine villages of Salcete, a host of questions have come to the fore over the proposed survey.

This became evident when the Sarpanch of Cavelossim village panchayat Dixon Vaz called for an interaction between the fishermen and the representatives deputed by the Fisheries Department to help in conducting the survey.

DGPS survey details

The DGPS survey will identify fishermen houses, traditional fish processing yards, boat building or repair yards, net mending yards, ice plant, ice storage, auction halls, jetties in various talukas.

Fisheries Director, Deepesh Priolkar has said the DGPS survey will be conducted in the village panchayats of Colva, Betalbatim, Varca, Assolna, Cavelossim, Ambelim, Velim during this week. In addition, the Authority has requested the officials of this Department to assist in the identification of houses of the fishermen, who have been deputed as per the schedule.

Fishermen from Cavelossim on Tuesday raised a host of questions, including the moot question whether the survey will also take into account the fish processing and net mending yards, which once existed on the shore, but are no more found on the beach.

Survey needs to determine the current occupational status

Cavelossim Sarpanch Dixon pointed out that the survey should take into consideration that fishermen of yesteryears have turned into toddy tappers and taxi and water sports operators, demanding to know whether the survey will note down these bare facts in the plant.

He further pointed out that when the last survey was conducted, there might have been just one house of the traditional fishermen, but may have now increased to three with the growth in the family, further seeking to know whether all the three houses will find a mention in the survey.

He added: “In Cavelossim, the fishermen once had around 5-6 kuds (huts), but they do not exist as on date. The question fishermen are asking is whether their kuds will be mentioned in the plan. There’s a need to address the concerns raised by the fishermen community.”